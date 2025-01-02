Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

SDHC opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $256,170.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $468,817.96. This represents a 120.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth $8,104,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 17.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

