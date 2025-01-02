SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.69 and traded as low as $55.23. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 466 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

