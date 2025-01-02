Somnio Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Somnio Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 8.1% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.14. 3,868,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,813. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

