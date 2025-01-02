Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

