SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 255,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 242,071 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $27.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 241,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

