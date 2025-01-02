StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

