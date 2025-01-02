StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of RDHL opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.65.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.