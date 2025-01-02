Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $140.80 and last traded at $140.80. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

Sulzer Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.26.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

