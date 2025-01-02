Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 4,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

Featured Stories

