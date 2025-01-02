Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 3,914,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,721,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Surface Transforms Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.95.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

