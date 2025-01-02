SysGroup (LON:SYS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.12 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 281159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

SysGroup Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.85.

Get SysGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SysGroup news, insider Heejae Chae purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($43,168.17). 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SysGroup

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.