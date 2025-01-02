Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.21 ($0.11). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 8.99 ($0.11), with a volume of 432,627 shares changing hands.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.83 million, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

(Get Free Report)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.