Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $25,659.12 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christine Garvey sold 21 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $2,662.17.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

