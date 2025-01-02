Trust Co of the South Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,681.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 152,867 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $197.12. 611,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,133. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

