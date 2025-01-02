Trust Co of the South Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,576,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFEM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 508,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

