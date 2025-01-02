Trust Co of the South Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,189,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $248,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.71. 541,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.