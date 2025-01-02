V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In other V2X news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVX opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.55. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V2X will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

