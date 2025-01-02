Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 201,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 433,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,660. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

