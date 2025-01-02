Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,527. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

