Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Trust Co of the South’s 9th Largest Position

Trust Co of the South boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.40. 506,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.42. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $202.66 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

