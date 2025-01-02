Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.77.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.53 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.39%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

