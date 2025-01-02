Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 9.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Vontier Trading Up 0.3 %

Vontier stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,744. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

