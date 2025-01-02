Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 47,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 39,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Western New England Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,063.60. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 769,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 606,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 48.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

