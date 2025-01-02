WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.81 and traded as low as $49.33. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 16,030 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $492.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,801,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 283,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 278,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.