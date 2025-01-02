Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.