ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 89,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 202,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

About ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

