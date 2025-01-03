Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. 40,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 52,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Afya by 118.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

