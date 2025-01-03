Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
ACGBF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
About Agricultural Bank of China
