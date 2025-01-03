Airlie Australian Share Fund ETF (AASF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on January 16th

Airlie Australian Share Fund ETF (ASX:AASF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This is an increase from Airlie Australian Share Fund ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Airlie Australian Share Fund ETF Stock Performance
