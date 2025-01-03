Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 307,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,823. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

