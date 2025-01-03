Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 307,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,823. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

