Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $63.80

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.