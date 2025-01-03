Analyzing Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Titan Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $38.27 million 0.57 -$7.01 million ($0.54) -1.36 Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.94 $6.95 million $0.05 9.08

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33% Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47%

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Titan Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

