Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 673218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after buying an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 522,575 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $154,640,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56,727.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,710 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.