Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $191,749.90 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $191,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,035.12. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $221,370.40.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $307,056.55.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $394,034.80.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 248,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,451 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4,018.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 458,157 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 438,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

