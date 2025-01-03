Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.63 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.50). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 118.36 ($1.47), with a volume of 698 shares changing hands.

Arcontech Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Jeffs bought 50,000 shares of Arcontech Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($74,266.62). 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

