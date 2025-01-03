Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 271092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -333.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $14,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 422.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 258,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

