ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Stewart J. Paperin Sells 24,852 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817.14. The trade was a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.27. 1,873,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,807,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.