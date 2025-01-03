Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $53.08.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
