Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Michael Houghton Buys 3,202 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Houghton bought 3,202 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $49,983.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

