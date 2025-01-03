Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Michael Houghton Buys 3,202 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Houghton bought 3,202 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $49,983.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of ASMB stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $19.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.