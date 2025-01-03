Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 239,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 172,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

