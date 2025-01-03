Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,096.0 days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of AUDGF opened at $6.67 on Friday. Audinate Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.
Audinate Group Company Profile
