Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €75.55 ($77.89) and last traded at €75.60 ($77.94). 114,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.70 ($79.07).

Aurubis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.