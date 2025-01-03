Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.09 ($10.27) and traded as low as GBX 783.80 ($9.70). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 793 ($9.82), with a volume of 560,911 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($10.89) to GBX 830 ($10.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($8.52) to GBX 746 ($9.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUTO

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,833.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 823.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 829.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,571.43%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.