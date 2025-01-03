Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.87. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 69,768 shares traded.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

