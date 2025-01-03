BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.59. BingEx shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,697 shares traded.
BingEx Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
