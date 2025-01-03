Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Critical Analysis

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and Tokens.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 2 1 3.33 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.99%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Tokens.com.

This table compares Bit Digital and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -2.75% -5.69% -4.82% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Tokens.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $98.00 million 4.89 -$13.89 million $0.06 52.00 Tokens.com $740,000.00 25.14 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -15.38

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bit Digital. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Tokens.com on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

