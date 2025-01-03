BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

