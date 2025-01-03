BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 164,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

