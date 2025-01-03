BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
BGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 164,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $5.83.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.