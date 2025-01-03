BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 182,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,656. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

