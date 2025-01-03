BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BKN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,827. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

